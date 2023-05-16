(CNN) — The US State Department on Tuesday offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a Russian man accused of a 2021 ransomware attack on the Washington, DC, Police Department that led to the leak of sensitive police files.

Mikhail Matveev, who was also charged with hacking related-crimes and sanctioned on Tuesday, has bragged about his alleged hacking exploits online – but the US government is apparently looking for more specific information that could lead to his arrest.