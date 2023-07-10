US-Israeli citizen charged with arms trafficking, acting as Chinese agent

Gal Luft speaks at a U.S. Energy Security Council conference on energy policy and security on October 15, 2013.

 CSPAN/FILE

(CNN) — US prosecutors unsealed an indictment Monday charging the co-director of a think tank with illicit arms trafficking, violating US sanctions laws, and other charges, five months after he was arrested in Cyprus and fled from authorities.

The US-Israeli citizen, Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, is also someone House Oversight Chairman James Comer, a top Republican, has described as an informant claiming to have incriminating information on Hunter Biden.