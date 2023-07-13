(CNN) — A yearslong court civil suit involving sexual assault allegations against former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten has been settled for $975,000, according to court records.

The sum will be paid out by the US government to Col. Kathryn Spletstoser, who alleged sexual assault and battery against Hyten in 2019. The allegations spanned nine incidents from February 2017 to February 2018, and were made public when Hyten was nominated by then-President Donald Trump to be the second most senior US military officer in the nation.