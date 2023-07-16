US gives ‘green light’ to European countries to train Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets, Biden official says

Two US-made F-16 fighters are pictured in the air during a scramble take off at the eastern Hualien air force base on January 23, 2013.

 Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — The US will allow European countries to train Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets, a top Biden administration official confirmed Sunday, a potential boon for Ukraine’s efforts to counter Russia’s air superiority.

“The president has given a green light and we will allow, permit, support, facilitate and in fact provide the necessary tools for Ukrainians to begin being trained on F-16s, as soon as the Europeans are prepared,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand, Vasco Cotovio, Frederik Pleitgen, William Bonnett and Daria Markina Tarasova contributed to this report.