Washington (CNN) — America is heading close to the brink of a self-imposed economic disaster with the Republican-led House refusing to pay the country’s debts unless President Joe Biden agrees on cuts to current and future spending and new curbs on social programs.

Unless a compromise to raise the government’s borrowing authority is reached within days, the US could lose its reputation as the stable anchor of the global economy. Millions of people could see retirement and veterans benefits put on hold once the government exhausted its ability to pay its debts due to the borrowing cap set by congress.