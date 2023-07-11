Madison
(CNN) — US climate envoy John Kerry is set to travel to Beijing this weekend for climate talks with his Chinese counterparts, a Biden administration official tells CNN.
The meeting comes as the US and China are seeking ways to work together with the critical issue of climate change – a topic of concern for both nations.
It will mark the third visit by a US Cabinet official to the Chinese capital in a matter of weeks as Washington seeks to steer relations with Beijing back on course after months of inflamed tensions.
Kerry confirmed last November at the UN’s COP27 summit in Egypt that the US and China were holding formal climate talks again following a monthslong freeze on negotiations.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
