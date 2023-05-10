The United States is "cautiously optimistic" that there will be an agreement to allow humanitarian aid to get into Sudan, a top State Department official said Wednesday amid ongoing talks between the warring Sudanese military factions.

However, the US is also prepared to apply economic pressure to the parties "depending upon how the talks go," and "there are" sanctions ready to go, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing Wednesday.

CNN's Michael Conte contributed to this report.