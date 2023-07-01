US attorney investigating Hunter Biden defends probe in letter to House Judiciary panel

David Weiss, the US attorney in Delaware overseeing the criminal probe into Hunter Biden, has pushed back on claims that he had been unable to bring charges against President Joe Biden’s son in certain areas and reiterated that he had ultimate authority over the investigation, in a letter obtained by CNN.

Two IRS agents raised several concerns with Congress over how the Hunter Biden probe was handled, including claims that US attorneys in two districts – Washington, DC, and the Central District of California – would not seek indictments. One of the agents, IRS veteran Gary Shapley, also alleged that Attorney General Merrick Garland was untruthful when he told Congress that Weiss had full authority over the investigation.