US attorney in Massachusetts leaked sensitive information to journalist to influence political campaign and lied under oath, federal reports say

The US attorney for Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins, here in 2022, leaked sensitive Justice Department information to a journalist in an effort to influence a local election.

 Brian Snyder/Reuters

(CNN) — Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, leaked sensitive Justice Department information to a journalist in an effort to influence a local election, lied to investigators and improperly attended a fundraiser with Jill Biden, according to two critical federal reports released Wednesday.

The reports come one day after Rollins’ attorney said she plans to resign at the end of the week.