US Army set to rename Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty

This photo shows an entrance sign to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on April 24, 2007.

 Gerry Broome/AP

(CNN) — North Carolina’s Fort Bragg will become Fort Liberty, with the US Army on Friday set to redesignate one of the largest military installations in the world.

The change follows a branch-wide push to rename bases that bear the name of Confederate leaders. It is currently named after Gen. Braxton Bragg, an unpopular Confederate general who garnered a lot of criticism for his hot temper, combative personality and often subpar performance on the field.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez, Oren Liebermann, Devan Cole, Barbara Starr and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.