US Army renames Fort Bragg as Fort Liberty

This photo shows an entrance sign to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on April 24, 2007.

 Gerry Broome/AP

(CNN) — North Carolina’s Fort Bragg is now Fort Liberty, as the US Army on Friday redesignated one of the largest military installations in the world.

The renaming was formalized in a ceremony on Friday morning.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez, Oren Liebermann, Devan Cole, Barbara Starr and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.