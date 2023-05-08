US announces $1.2 billion aid package to Ukraine with counteroffensive looming

Ukrainian servicemen ride towards frontline positions near Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 1. The US is set to announce a $1.2 billion aid package to Ukraine.

 Libkos/AP

The US has announced a $1.2 billion aid package to Ukraine intended to "bolster its air defenses" and "sustain its artillery ammunition needs," with Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces looming.

The package includes 155mm artillery rounds, additional air defense systems and munitions, and drone ammunition, as well as equipment to help "integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars" with Ukraine's existing systems.