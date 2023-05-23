U-Haul driver faces multiple charges after crashing into security barrier near White House in Lafayette Square, police say

(CNN) — A man crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier near the White House on Monday night in what authorities are investigating as a potentially intentional incident.

Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, is in custody and facing multiple charges including threatening to kill or harm a president, vice president or family member, US Park Police said. The Secret Service said there were no injuries to any agency or White House personnel.

