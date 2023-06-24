(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is set to address evangelical Christian voters at a major gathering Saturday in Washington, where he will seek to shore up their support as his legal troubles mount and rivals take aim at his character.

The Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference kicks off a summer of “cattle calls” at which the GOP field will audition in front of key audiences ahead of the 2024 presidential primary. Most of Trump’s rivals spoke Friday, with several taking jabs, both direct and subtle, at the former president.

CNN’s Steve Contorno and Jessica Dean contributed to this report.