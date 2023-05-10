Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination, will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters in a CNN town hall Wednesday as myriad legal issues loom over his 2024 White House bid.

The town hall moderated by "CNN This Morning" anchor Kaitlan Collins at Saint Anselm College -- Trump's first appearance on CNN since 2016 -- comes as unprecedented legal clouds hang over the former president and he seeks to become only the second commander in chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.