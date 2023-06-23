(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump spoke Thursday at a fundraiser on behalf of defendants charged for their participation in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, a Trump campaign official told CNN.

The fundraiser was hosted at Trump’s private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on behalf of the Patriot Freedom Project, a group that assists families of those charged in the riot. At least one defendant was in attendance, along with some family members of others charged in the insurrection. Trump’s remarks come as prosecutors at both the state and federal level continue to investigate his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

CNN’s Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.