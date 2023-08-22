How Trump's art of the insult plays into debates even when he's not there
(CNN) — The front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination is not only skipping the first presidential primary debate of the season – he’s also attempting to wrest the spotlight away from the stage in Milwaukee.

With the Republican National Committee’s window to meet fundraising and polling requirements having closed Monday night, the debate stage is set, and the GOP contenders vying to become the party’s top alternative to former President Donald Trump are making their final preparations ahead of what will be among the most-watched moments in many of their political careers. As his rivals prepare for the two-hour showdown on Fox News, Trump’s campaign is attempting to counter-program the debate.

CNN’s Alayna Treene, Jennifer Agiesta, Kit Maher, Kristen Holmes, David Wright, Alison Main, Omar Jimenez and Ebony Davis contributed to this report.