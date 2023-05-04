Trump seeks to move New York hush money criminal case to federal court

A New York judge will hear arguments on May 4 over a proposed protective order in Donald Trump's criminal case that would limit the former president's ability to publicize information about the investigation.

 Curtis Means/Pool/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump is trying to move the New York criminal case regarding hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to federal court, saying the Manhattan district attorney's charges are tied to Trump's duties as president.

In a court filing Thursday, Trump's lawyers also hinted at how they may defend the former president, arguing that the reimbursement payments made to then-personal attorney Michael Cohen were not falsified business records.