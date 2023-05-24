(CNN) — Donald Trump’s legal team is arguing that the Justice Department should close the federal probes into the former president and allow the 2024 presidential campaign season, which is already in full swing, to continue “without interference” – the former president’s latest attempt to politicize investigations against him.

A Trump spokesperson said on Wednesday that the legal team is reaching out to Attorney General Merrick Garland directly and requesting a meeting to share unspecified improprieties in special counsel Jack Smith’s probes, including what they are calling “prosecutorial misconduct and overreach.”