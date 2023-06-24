Trump courts evangelical voters at key 2024 GOP audition

Attendees bow their heads in prayer at the start of the Faith & Freedom Coalition's policy conference in Washington, DC, on June 23.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump addressed evangelical Christian voters at a major gathering in Washington on Saturday, seeking to shore up their support as his legal troubles mount and rivals take aim at his character.

Trump told attendees at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference that he believed there “remains a vital role” for the federal government in restricting abortion. But he did not specify what kind of federal legislation he would push for or support if he were president again.

