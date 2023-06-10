Trump bemoans ‘political hit job’ in first public remarks since federal indictment

Former President Donald Trump is seen at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 17, 2022.

 Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday cast his federal indictment as “election interference,” telling Georgia Republicans it represented an abuse of power by the Biden administration.

“This is a political hit job. Republicans are treated far different at the Justice Department than Democrats,” said Trump who offered no evidence for his claims at a state GOP convention in Columbus.

