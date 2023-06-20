(CNN) — A conservative candidate who unsuccessfully ran for Mark Meadows’ former House seat in North Carolina in 2020 and was endorsed by then-President Donald Trump was sentenced Tuesday to one year of probation for violating federal campaign law.

Lynda Bennett, a North Carolina real estate agent, pleaded guilty in March to one count of “accepting contributions in the name of another,” according to court documents. Bennett was also ordered to pay a $7,500 fine as part of her sentence.

CNN’s Aleena Fayaz contributed to this report.