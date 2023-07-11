Trump asks court to delay setting trial date in documents case

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s defense team asked the judge overseeing the classified documents case in Florida to postpone the trial, according to a filing late Monday night, saying there is “no reason for any expedited trial.”

“Proceeding to trial during the pendency of a Presidential election cycle wherein opposing candidates are effectively (if not literally) directly adverse to one another in this action will create extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process and limit the Defendants’ ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication,” the former president’s lawyers wrote in the filing.