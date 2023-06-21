Trump-appointed judge who had Democratic support will oversee Hunter Biden plea on July 26

 United States District Court for the District of Delaware

(CNN) — Federal district Judge Maryellen Noreika, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, will preside over the case that Justice Department brought against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Biden’s plea hearing is scheduled for July 26 at 10 a.m. ET.