Trump-appointed judge blocks parts of Indiana ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth

Transgender rights advocates demonstate at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis on February 22.

 Darron Cummings/AP

(CNN) — A Trump-appointed judge in Indiana has blocked parts of a state law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth from going into effect next month.

The law, known as SEA 480, which Indiana’s Republican-controlled legislature passed earlier this year, prohibits physicians from providing minors with treatments such as puberty blocking medication, hormone therapy and surgery intended to help transition genders.