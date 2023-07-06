Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty to charges of mishandling classified documents

Walt Nauta, aide to former President Donald Trump, follows Trump as they board his airplane at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday, March 13.

 Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

(CNN) — Walt Nauta, an aide to former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple counts related to the mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, including several obstruction and concealment-related charges.

The brief procedural hearing moves Nauta and Trump toward trial together in the historic case alleging mishandling of national security records and obstruction of justice. Trump is accused of illegally keeping classified documents from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago resort and Nauta is accused of helping him to hide those documents from the federal government.

