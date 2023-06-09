Trump aide Walt Nauta indicted in classified documents case

Walt Nauta, aide to former President Donald Trump, follows Trump as they board his airplane on March 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

 Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

(CNN) — An aide to former President Donald Trump has been indicted in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the mishandling of classified documents from the Trump White House, two sources familiar with the indictment tell CNN.

Walt Nauta’s indictment is the second in the special counsel’s investigation after Trump was indicted on seven counts on Thursday.