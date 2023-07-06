(CNN) — Nearly a month after Donald Trump and his aide were indicted in federal court, Walt Nauta is set to appear before a judge in Florida to say he is not guilty.

The proceeding Thursday morning – expected to be short and procedural – will move both defendants toward trial together in the historic case alleging mishandling of national security records and obstruction of justice. Trump is accused of illegally keeping classified documents from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago resort and Nauta is accused of helping him to hide those documents from the federal government.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Paula Reid and Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.