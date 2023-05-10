Trump again refuses to concede 2020 election while taking questions from New Hampshire GOP primary voters

Former President Donald Trump, seen here on April 27, will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters in a CNN town hall on May 10.

 Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, once again refused to concede that he lost the 2020 election and repeated his false claims about it being stolen at a CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Trump also deflected blame once again for the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and said that he would pardon many of the rioters who breached the Capitol that day.