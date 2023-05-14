Top Treasury official says debt limit talks have been 'constructive' as Biden expresses optimism for a deal

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo speaks at a news conference on recent enforcement actions against cryptocurrency at the U.S. Justice Department Building on January 18 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A top US economic official said Sunday that talks between congressional staff and the White House have been "constructive" as the US barrels toward a debt limit deadline that could come as soon as June 1.

"The conversations are constructive between all the parties," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."