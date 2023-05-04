Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin ratcheted up demands for Chief Justice John Roberts to police the actions of Clarence Thomas in the wake of a new ProPublica report showing a GOP megadonor paying school tuition for a close relative of the conservative justice.

But Durbin told CNN he can't move forward with a new ethics bill to impose a code of conduct on the justices until Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns from her illness since Republicans would have the votes to block any such legislation in his committee. Plus some Democrats on the panel, like Sen. Dick Blumenthal, want to go much further than Durbin in the Thomas probe -- exposing divisions within the ranks.