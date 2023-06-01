Top Democrats say Biden should make this year’s ‘craziness’ the last debt limit fight ever

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Brendan Boyle and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(CNN) — Even as Joe Biden appears to have pushed off reaching the next debt limit until 2025, top Democrats on Capitol Hill say what he really needs to do is what he should have done last fall: Come out in favor of a drastic change to strip Congress of this power forever.

Given the current math in the chamber, every senator in the Democratic Caucus would need to support such a change. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he couldn’t get votes from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin or Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (who continues to caucus with Democrats, despite leaving the party).