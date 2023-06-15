(CNN) — The Republican Party should acknowledge issues of racial inequality in the US instead of continuing rhetoric that opportunities in the country are equal and fair, former President Barack Obama said in a newly released interview on “The Axe Files.”

Asked by David Axelrod about comments from 2024 Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, who has said Republicans are “doing a fabulous job of making progress” on race, Obama said there should be an “honest accounting of our past and our present” within the GOP.