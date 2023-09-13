Surveillance video from a Colorado theater shows Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) being escorted out of a musical after multiple complaints from patrons.

(CNN) — Surveillance video from a performing arts theater in Denver shows Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert being escorted out of the musical “Beetlejuice” on Sunday after “multiple complaints” from patrons.

The Buell Theater surveillance video, obtained by CNN affiliate KUSA, shows officials addressing Boebert and her companion at their seats inside the theater. After several minutes of conversation, they can be seen getting up and following officials out of the theater.

