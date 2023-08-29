Anthony Michael Kreis, assistant professor of law at Georgia State University, was in the courtroom during Mark Meadows' key hearing in the Fulton County election interference case and shares his experience to CNN's Erica Hill.

Atlanta (CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows rolled the dice on Monday with his opening move in the sprawling Fulton County election subversion trial: he took the stand himself.

For roughly three-and-a-half hours Monday, Meadows testified about his job at the White House and the chaotic post-2020 election period when then-President Donald Trump (and current Meadows co-defendant) sought to overturn the election result to stay in power.