Texas man urges Supreme Court to stay out of major Second Amendment case

 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

(CNN) — A lawyer for a Texas man urged the Supreme Court late Tuesday to let stand a lower court opinion that critics say will make it easier for domestic abusers to obtain firearms.

The man, Zackey Rahimi, is at the center of the latest Second Amendment case to reach the high court. A federal appeals court ruled in Rahimi’s favor in March. The court held that a federal law that bars an individual subject to a domestic violence restraining order from possessing a firearm is unconstitutional.