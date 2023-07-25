TX: CONGRESSMAN HOLDS HUNGER STRIKE OVER HEAT RULE
(CNN) — A Democratic congressman from Texas is participating in a brief thirst and hunger strike Tuesday to “draw attention to the need for a federal workplace heat standard, including protections for rest and water breaks.”

A communications director for Rep. Greg Casar, whose district stretches from Austin to San Antonio, said the congressman began the strike at 10:30 a.m. and would “go as long as he’s physically able.” A release from Casar’s office said he would go with “no water, no food, and no break, until nurses require him to stop.”