Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted on 16 charges in his state Senate impeachment trial over accusations of repeatedly abusing his office to help a donor. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.

(CNN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday was acquitted on 16 charges in his state Senate impeachment trial over accusations of repeatedly abusing his office to help a donor.

The outcome is a political victory for Paxton, a hardline conservative and close ally of former President Donald Trump who cast the impeachment proceedings as political retribution over intra-GOP fissures in Texas, where the Republican Party controls all levers of government.