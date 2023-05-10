Tennessee's Republican governor signs school safety legislation following Nashville shooting

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Tennessee's Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Wednesday to enhance school safety across the state following the deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville earlier this year.

 Mark Zaleski/AP

Tennessee's Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Wednesday out of the state's Republican-controlled state legislature that aims to enhance school safety across the state following the deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville earlier this year.

The March shooting claimed the lives of three 9-year-old children and three adults, and since that time, Lee has been vocal about passing gun control measures like an order of protection law.