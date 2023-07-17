(CNN) — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday named Sens. Ted Cruz and Mike Lee among several hard-line conservatives he would consider for the Supreme Court if elected, while also including the judges behind contentious rulings on abortion pills and the federal Covid-19 mask mandate on his list for possible appeals court nominations.

Ramaswamy, 37, a biotech entrepreneur who is largely self-funding his campaign, has struggled to break through in the GOP primary contest dominated by higher-profile figures such as former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is known for his headline-seeking campaign proposals, including calls to raise the voting age to 25, end birthright citizenship and eliminate race-based preferences “in every sphere of our lives.” He also called on other presidential contenders to commit to pardoning Trump following the former president’s indictment over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.