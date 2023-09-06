Dana Bash on 'telling' moment from first Georgia election case
Video play button

(CNN) — The shape of the sprawling Fulton County, Georgia, trial against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants began to emerge Wednesday at the first televised hearing in the case since the indictment was filed last month.

The Fulton County district attorney’s office said it’s planned a four months-long trial with more than 150 witnesses, while defense attorneys for two of the defendants, pro-Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, argued their cases should be severed from the other defendants.

CNN’s Marshall Cohen, Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz, Zachary Cohen, Chris Youd and Maxime Tamsett contributed to this report.