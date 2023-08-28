Former GA DA: 'I'm absolutely amazed' Mark Meadows is taking the stand
(CNN) — A trial date was set Monday for former President Donald Trump right in the middle of the 2024 presidential primary calendar, while Trump’s former chief of staff took the stand in Georgia in what amounted to a mini-trial in the election subversion case there.

The split-screen developments Monday in Washington, DC, and Atlanta underscored how Trump’s four criminal cases will develop over the next year as he attempts to recapture the White House.

CNN’s Meridith Edwards, Shiirin Faqiri and Jason Morris contributed to this report.