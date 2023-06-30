Supreme Court to decide whether Second Amendment protects gun owners subject to domestic violence restraining orders

 Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a federal law that bars an individual subject to a domestic violence restraining order from possessing a firearm, adding a major Second Amendment case to next term’s docket.

A federal appeals court invalidated the law in March in an opinion that critics said will make it easier for domestic abusers to obtain firearms.