Supreme Court to consider when lawmakers out of the majority can sue for executive branch records in Trump hotel dispute

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The Supreme Court granted a request from the Biden administration to review a federal appeals court decision that allows for a handful of members of Congress to sue a government agency for records related to a Washington, DC, hotel once partly owned by former President Donald Trump -- even if they don't have enough votes to issue a subpoena.

The case raises questions about when members of Congress -- and not a full committee -- have the legal right to sue an executive agency for documents under a specific federal law, Section 2954.