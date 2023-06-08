Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in poop-themed dog toy trademark fight

The Supreme Court on June 8 sided with Jack Daniel’s in a dispute over a poop-themed dog toy that parodies its iconic liquor bottle.

Washington (CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Jack Daniel’s in a dispute over a poop-themed dog toy that parodies its iconic liquor bottle, ruling that a lower court erred when it said the toy was covered by the First Amendment’s free speech protections.

The unanimous opinion written by Justice Elena Kagan allows the liquor maker to revive its trademark lawsuit against VIP Products in lower courts. In the meantime, the “Bad Spaniels Silly Squeaker” toy remains on the market.