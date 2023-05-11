Supreme Court sides with former Cuomo aide in corruption case By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter May 11, 2023 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Supreme Court sided with a former aide of then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Joseph Percoco, who argued that a federal anti-bribery statute should not have been used to convict him.The court's opinion continues a recent trend of narrowing the government's ability to prosecute defendants under certain public corruption statutes.The case tested the scope of the so called "honest services" wire fraud statute that makes it a crime for public employees to defraud the government.The court's decision sends the case back to the lower court and could lead to the reversal of Percoco's conviction.In recent years, the justices have narrowed the scope of the law in high-profile cases concerning Jeff Skilling, the former CEO of Enron, and former Virginia Gov. Robert F. McDonnell.Percoco has other convictions against him, but the court was only considering one of those based on "honest services."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular More chances to see Northern Lights in Wisconsin this week McFarland police searching for man missing for a week Former Eastgate Cinema on Madison's far east side could soon be demolished Police identify woman killed in Prairie du Chien industrial accident Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest two accused of drug trafficking Latest News Wendy’s turns to AI-powered chatbots for drive-thru orders Wisconsin boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn't spend 'rest of my life' in woods Woman arrested after trying to break into storage unit 40 years and 1,500 feet apart: Two Madison home explosions, but no likely connection Higher levels of chlorine found in water from well in Oregon More News