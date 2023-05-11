Supreme Court sides with ex-Cuomo aide and Buffalo developer in disputes over corruption convictions

The Supreme Court sided with a former aide of then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Joseph Percoco, who argued that a federal anti-bribery statute should not have been used to convict him.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The court's opinion continues a recent trend of narrowing the government's ability to prosecute defendants under certain public corruption statutes. In a separate case Thursday, the court also ruled in favor of a prominent Buffalo developer who was awarded a $750 million project to improve the city as part of an initiative put forward by Cuomo.