Supreme Court rejects Texas and Louisiana challenge to Biden deportation priorities

The Supreme Court revived the Biden administration’s immigration guidelines that prioritize which noncitizens to deport.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Supreme Court, in an 8-1 ruling on Friday, revived the Biden administration’s immigration guidelines that prioritize which noncitizens to deport, dismissing a challenge from two Republican state attorneys general who argued the policies conflicted with immigration law.

The court said the states did not have the “standing,” or the legal right, to sue in the first place in a decision that will further clarify when a state can challenge a federal policy in court going forward.