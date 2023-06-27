Supreme Court rejects controversial Trump-backed election law theory

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the North Carolina Supreme Court did not violate the elections clause of the US Constitution when it invalidated the state’s 2022 congressional map, rejecting a broad version of a controversial legal Independent State Legislature theory pushed by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 6-3 opinion.

