Supreme Court orders voting maps redrawn in Alabama to accommodate Black voters

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Alabama officials to redraw the state’s congressional map to allow an additional Black majority district to account for the fact that the state is 27% Black.

The decision – that affords additional opportunities for minority voters to elect the candidate of their choice – comes as a surprise given the conservative majority on the court. Alabama currently has seven congressional districts, with six represented by Republicans.

CNN’s Tierney Sneed and Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report.